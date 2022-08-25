Low water pressure in south Trinidad

Stock photo via Pexels.

In a release issued on Thursday, WASA said parts of south Trinidad have been experiencing low water pressure owing to a mechanical problem. The affected plant is the Navet water treatment plant.

WASA said emergency repair work was under way and was expected to be concluded at 4pm on Friday.

WASA also said it might take up to 48 hours for the supply to be restored to some affected areas after the repairs were completed.

It also said emergency repairs to a ruptured pipeline along the Western Main Road, Carenage, were due to be completed at 2pm on Thursday.

Affected areas in south Trinidad include:

Tableland, Libertville, Robert Village, George Village,

Rio Claro, Agostini, Clearwater, Cunapo Southern Main Road, Biche,

Plum Mitan, New Grant, Hindustan, Craignish Village, Matilda, St Julien, Indian Walk, St Mary's Village, Penal Rock Road, Whiteland,

Piparo, Morne Roche, Sisters Road, Brothers Road, Williamsville, Hardbargain, Buen Intento, Malgretoute, Princes Town, Manahambre, Iere Village Cleghorn, Mount Stewart, Reform, Palmyra, Corinth, Ste Madeleine, St Charles, Bronte, Borde Narve, Golconda, Cumuto, Barrackpore, Monkey Town and Papourie Road.