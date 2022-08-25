Indian classical singing contest this weekend

Sapna Seepaul -

A local classical singing competition takes place this weekend in celebration of the country’s 60th anniversary of independence.

Hosted by Neeleeji Entertainment Ltd, in collaboration with the Hindi Foundation of T&T Inc, it takes place on August 28 at the Multipurpose Hall, Couva, next to the office of the Couva South MP. Showtime is 5 pm.

Twelve contestants were selected from the semifinal rounds to compete for cash prizes. Among the finalists are well known chutney/soca exponents Ramrajie Prabhu, Boodram Holass and Victoria Amrita Maharaj.

Executive producer Surujdeo Mangaroo explained the promotion of this art form is really an effort to continue the legacy of the ancestors.

He said all contestants will be singing in a number of categories and styles:

Dhrupad, which is an invocation set to a unique melody and rhythm – a primary selection in all classical performances.

Thumri a melody set in

teentaal or 16 beats with its distinctive three

taals and three tempos – slow fast and slow.

“In an effort to sustain classical singing for future generations, six other styles, namely

Ghazal, Qawaali, Khimtaa, Bihaag, Laawnee and Tilaanaa, are included,” Mangaroo said.

“Each contestant has to sing one of these styles as their third song.”

Contestants will be vying for a grand prize of $25,000 courtesy the Hindi Foundation of TT Inc.

There will also be a $5,000 cash prize for the best drummer and $3,000 for best dhantalist courtesy D’s Pooja & Variety Store of California. The contestant voted the people’s choice will also take home $10,000.

Co-producer Neel Ramoutar can be contacted via WhatsApp at 477-1087 or Surujdeo Mangaroo at 389-8425.

Finalists:

Shiva Lakhan

Anjely Rajkumar

Devashish Ramdath

Karishma Dhowtal

Ramesh Basdeo

Sapna Seepaul

Manmohan Gosyne

Ramrajie Prabhu

Deen Neebar

Victoria Amrita Maharaj

Boodram Holass

Shivan Sukhu