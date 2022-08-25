I believe in the West Indies

Nicholas Pooran - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: What if I told you that the WI beat three-time World Cup finalists and the current No1 ranked ODI team in the world, New Zealand? That’s the first ODI right, and yes, we lost the series. You see how easy it is to fool the masses with statistics?

The WI won the Test and T20I leg against Bangladesh, also the ODI series against the Netherlands, yet nobody bothered to celebrate that. In January Pooran as captain won a T20I series against Australia 4-1.

I am proud of the team after the ODI series. The first and second ODIs were fine margins, they could’ve swung either way. That’s where the WI wants to be. Putting the opposition to the sword, challenging and competing. There’s a way to lose. When the WI goes down, it goes down fighting, that’s all we can ask for as fans.

I would rather the players make all the mistakes now than go to the World Cup and embarrass themselves. It’s sickening to listen to rotten apples, personalities in the media and fellow fans continue to abuse the WI rather than constructively criticise. How else should the boys get experience?

Those from the era of black and white TV are griping on and on about Lara, Viv Richards, Sobers and Weekes and longing for the return of the glory days. Give the current players a chance, support the team, let this generation across all formats gel and forge their own dynasty.

Trust the process and believe in the youth project. That’s the winning formula – to believe. I believe in the WI. I believe in captain Nicholas Pooran. I believe in Hope, King, Hosein, Joseph, all of them. The WI is always a threat when the underdog. You could see it on their faces, they want to win, they want to compete, they want to bring glory to the region.

CWI and the backroom staff have been working tremendously hard to groom a core of players for the Test and limited overs formats, where players compete for places, earn their selection, and earn their contracts. Players who want to fulfil their childhood dream and have the WI at heart. Not pick and choose only when World Cup season comes around or bending over backwards to has-beens who want a coaching stint and free ticket up the islands.

The upcoming CPL tournament is perfect timing for finalising the squad to go to the World Cup. Immense support from the fans and conditioning in the T20 format would bring Pooran and company great dividends. Rally round the WI, win lose or draw.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas