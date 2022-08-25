Funeral plans being made for Palo Seco girl, 7

Mckenzie Hope Rechier

Detectives at the Homicide Bureau Region III are expected to submit a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions regarding the murder of a seven-year-old girl over the weekend at home in Palo Seco.

Up to Thursday, detectives were still preparing the file. The 25-year-old female suspect was still in custody.

On Wednesday, an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James found Mckenzie Hope Rechier had been manually strangled.

On Saturday, around 12.05 am, Cpl Aguillera and WPC Monsegue of the Santa Flora station found the girl’s body in an incomplete wooden shack at 7 Road Extension in Palo Seco. She was lying in a foetal position on a mattress.

The police went to the house, which does not have electricity, after receiving a report from an imam who lives in Claxton Bay.

A police report said the woman, a close relative of Mckenzie, said she left the girl alone at about 4 pm on Friday.

She left with a friend who took her to a supermarket to buy a few items.

She then asked the friend to take her to the Pranz Gardens Masjid, where she spoke with imam Yasin.

The imam accompanied the woman and her friend to the house and then called the police.

Relatives told Newsday that apart from going to a supermarket with the friend before meeting the imam, the suspect had a KFC meal as well as soup.

Relatives said funeral plans are being made.

PC Bhola of the Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.