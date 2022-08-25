Freeport girl, 11, killed by dog in Vistabella

Rachel Bhagwandeen

An 11-year-old was mauled by a dog on Thursday morning while visiting relatives in Vistabella, San Fernando.

Rachel Bhagwandeen, of Freeport, died in the house at Solomom Street.

Relatives said she was watching television in the house with her younger brother, Jaylon, nine, when a mixed American Bully dog walked in the house at around 11 am.

A relative recalled: "She (Rachel) told him (Jaylon) to run 'she will take it'."

Jaylon ran and alerted relatives who were nearby.

The dog, Buddy, attacked and killed the child, who was a student of the Vistabella Presbyterian School.

Police are still on the scene.