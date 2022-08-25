Casting call in progress for Miss World TT

Fashion Designer Charu Lochan Dass, left, franchise holder of Miss World TT pageant and reigning Miss World TT Jeanine Brandt at the launch of Miss World TT 2022 at Brix Autograph Collection on August 3. - Sureash Cholai

Screening for Miss World TT takes place on August 28 at the The Brix Autograph Collection, Port of Spain with a casting call currently in progress.

A media release said girls between the ages 18 to 25 years are encouraged to apply, the top 15 will be chosen to go through two months of fitness, speech, modelling and other training regimes before the finalist will be crowned.

The finalist of the Miss World TT Pageant will receive over $500,000 in cash and prizes, said Charu Lochan Dass, fashion designer, new franchise holder and national pageant director of the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Pageant.

Since taking over the franchise, Lochan Dass alongside the Organising Volunteer Management Committee have been collaborating with corporate sponsors to secure the sponsorship of cash and prizes for the local and international pageantry in order to ensure Miss World TT Pageant is kept in the national spotlight.

“This year we celebrate a milestone of 60 years of Independence. This pageant is so much more than a competition. It is about national service and instilling a sense of pride and patriotism in our young girls. We love this country, and as citizens we are proud of how far we have come. As such, we have relied on the goodwill of our corporate sponsors and we are pleased to announce that for the first time ever, our Miss World Trinidad and Tobago delegate will receive over $500,000 in cash and prizes,” said Lochan Dass.

"West Bees Supermarket is contributing $100,000 in cash to the winner. The School of Accounting and Management (SAMS Caribbean Ltd) will give a scholarship worth $10,000. Kalloo’s Auto Rentals will provide an executive chauffeured service to major events year round worth over $50,000, with various local designers donating a full wardrobe and accessories with over $200,0000 in exquisite gowns and signature pieces for the finals. The winner will also receive a front-line Carnival costume and beauty products for a year, the release said.

Plans are also in the making for a job placement programme for the crowned winner, which will allow her to represent TT year round, and not just at the international event. She will become a face, a representative for all our people in the global space," said Lochan Dass

The Miss World TT representative will also undergo training in modelling, speech, media, fitness, nutrition, protocol, dining etiquette and beauty from a host of top local coaches and mentors.

“We have partnered with D Rampersad & Company for the Talent competition, and Salon Essentials will sponsor the Miss Photogenic prize. Both Tribe Carnival and Signature Collection have agreed to sponsor prizes to the top three girls. We are currently identifying sponsors for other categories, including fitness, congeniality, and top model. Toyota Trinidad & Tobago Limited has also committed support to the venture."

The Miss World TT Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) segment will get support from a gala charity dinner, which is expected to generate funding for a national year-long project to support humanitarian work in local communities. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, through Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) will also be partnering with the local franchise.

The finals will be held on November 6 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). Guardian Media Limited (GML), and will be carried live on CNC3, the release said.

Lochan Dass said, "We already have a number of exclusive sponsors like Flower Bar, Sacha Cosmetics, Lollabees, Fitness Centre, Kooties, The BRIX and others. Many top photographers and content developers such as Millennial Management, a young enterprising group, are designing the virtual experience."