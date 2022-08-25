Amazon Warriors defeat Kings in 6ixty men’s opener

In this September 2020 file photo, Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrates taking a wicket during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 24 between St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. CPL T20 via Getty Images

THE Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise continued their stellar start to the SKYEXCH 6ixty tournament as the men’s team defeated St Lucia Kings by seven runs at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Thursday.

The victory for the Amazon Warriors men followed two victories by the Amazon Warriors women on Wednesday.

Amazon Warriors posted 111/5 in ten overs, thanks to a destructive 36 not out from Odean Smith. Smith struck two fours and three sixes in his 24-ball innings.

Shai Hope contributed 19 off eight balls, opening the batting.

Jeavor Royal and Matthew Forde were the best bowlers for the Kings. Royal snatched 2/8 in one over and Forde took 2/24 in two overs.

Kings fell just short of the target, dismissed for 104 in 9.5 overs. Roshon Primus cracked 41 off 23 deliveries, an innings which included four fours and two sixes.

Ravendra Persaud tried to get Kings to victory with a quick 16 off seven balls, but left-arm spinner Waqar Salamkheil picked up 3/16 in two overs to guide Amazon Warriors to the win.

SUMMARISED SCORES

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 111/5 (10 overs) – Odean Smith 36 not out, Shai Hope 19; Jeavor Royal 2/8, Matthew Forde 2/24 vs ST LUCIA KINGS 104 (9.5 overs) – Roshon Primus 41, Ravendra Persaud 16; Waqar Salamkheil 3/16. Amazon Warriors won by seven runs.