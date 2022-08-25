6ixty men’s tournament bowls off on Thursday

In this September 10, 2020 file photo, Akeal Hosein (right) of Trinbago Knight Riders dismisses Darren Sammy (left) of St Lucia Zouks during the Hero Caribbean Premier League final, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

THE men’s teams will be in action on Thursday on day two of the inaugural SKYEXCH 6ixty (T10) tournament at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Three men’s matches will be held with Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings playing in the first match from 10 am. Immediately following that contest, Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will square off from 12.30 pm.

Following a women’s match between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at 3 pm, the same two teams will battle in a men’s contest from 5.30 pm.

TKR will be eager for massive scores with the power hitting in their line-up including Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Colin Munro.

Spinners Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine will be among the TKR bowlers trying to contain the batsmen in the T10 tournament.

THURSDAY’S FIXTURES (Warner Park)

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, 10 am (men)

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 12.30 pm (men)

TKR vs Barbados Royals, 3 pm (women)

TKR vs Barbados Royals, 5.30 pm (men)