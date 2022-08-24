Yes, there are maxi taxis to Grande

THE EDITOR: For years, some Arima maxi drivers at City Gate and their touts have been diverting travellers heading to Sangre Grande into their vehicles by claiming there are no maxis to take them to their destination in the morning. This is not true.

Grande maxi drivers have been relegated out of sight of their passengers by the Route II Maxi Taxi Association in favour of Maloney, La Horquetta and Arima drivers who occupy the Chaguanas and Sangre Grande bay (5) between 6 am and 9 am.

Consequently, individuals seeking to travel to Grande, who are unaware of this arrangement, are told there are no Grande maxis and that they have to travel to Arima to get transportation to their desired destination, where there are maxis waiting at an illegal pickup point (at the corner of St Joseph and Green Streets), which bypasses the one authorised by the Commissioner of Transportation at the corner of Raglan and Broadway.

This unprincipled practice continues throughout the morning, even after Arima maxis return to their designated bay (2) after 9 am.

Travellers heading to Grande are intercepted by Arima maxi drivers and their touts long before they can even get to bay 5, which is further along the platform.

When an irate Grande maxi driver confronted the Route II Maxi Taxi Association president and asked why he does nothing to stop this practice, he retreated without offering a response.

This trickery has become quite profitable for all parties involved. However, it has proven financially detrimental to Sangre Grande maxi drivers and their passengers at City Gate. The former, at times, have to wait hours for a trip to Grande in the morning, while Arima maxi drivers depart City Gate, on average, every 20 minutes.

A maxi going directly to Grande from City Gate costs $15. While from City Gate to Arima is $10 and from Arima to Grande it’s another $8.

It should also be noted that the fare structure favours maxi drivers working between City Gate and Arima. Not only do they earn $10 for each passenger, but from their point of departure they have numerous pickup points along the Priority Bus Route (PBR), where they can earn additional revenue, while travelling a distance of approximately 24 km to arrive at their destination.

Conversely, a maxi driver going to Grande from City Gate drives almost double the distance (approximately 46 km) and consequently burns twice as much fuel, while operating at a five-dollar deficit.

DEAN JONES

via e-mail