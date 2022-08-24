We want to take a trophy to Guyana, says Amazon Warriors spinner

Karishma Ramharack -

OFF-spinner Karishma Ramharack said the Guyana Amazon Warriors women’s team are eager to end the franchise’s drought in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and want to take a trophy back to Guyana.

In the nine-year history of the Hero CPL men’s tournament, Amazon Warriors have lost in the finals five times and are still aiming for their first title.

This year four titles are up for grabs as both the women’s teams and men’s teams will play in the inaugural SKYEXCH 6ixty starting on Wednesday, before the T20 tournaments bowl off on August 31.

This is the first year women will feature in the T20 tournament also. Massy will sponsor the Women’s CPL T20 tournament.

Ramharack is elated that women are getting to shine.

“It is really good to see the light finally,” Ramharack said.

Ramharack said Amazon Warriors will be keen on finally copping a title.

“Once you are on a team you are looking to win, so we will try our best to get that trophy to Guyana…we are hoping to have a clean sweep this year, both teams.”

Ramharack likes the composition of the Guyana Amazon Warriors women’s team.

She said, “We are filled with experience, so I think that will be a big help or a big part of the team’s success. Definitely I think we have a great chance knowing that Stef (Stafanie) was the captain of the West Indies team recently, so she is coming off that role so I know she is going to play a big part for us.”

Former West Indies women’s captain Stafanie Taylor is the captain of the Amazon Warriors team.

Discussing what she wants to contribute, Ramharack said, “I am a specialist bowler obviously, so I think wherever I am put to bowl it would usually mean to pick up wickets…for me it is about being able to take wickets for the team and/or reduce the amount of runs that we get during the match.”

She also wants to deliver with the bat and be a helpful teammate.

The 6ixty and the WCPL can help develop the women’s game in the West Indies, Ramharack said.

“I think first of all it gives females in the Caribbean something to look forward to.

“It gives each and everyone an opportunity to showcase their talent and feel what it is like to play on the main stage…I think once more teams come into the tournament it is going to be even bigger and better as the years go on.”