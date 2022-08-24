TTASA attends 23rd annual FIA American Congress

Representatives from each member country for Motorsport and Mobility. - Jelani Beckles

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) was invited to attend the 23rd annual FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) American Congress held in Cartagena, Colombia, from August 1-3.

The congress is held annually for FIA region III, IV and North American and Central American FIA members to plan the future of Mobility and Motorsport in the Americas region.

There were 101 attendees from 23 different countries including Devendra Nath, TTASA’s competitions chairman.

During the three-day congress, Nath was able to meet and speak to the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as well as the representatives from other English-speaking Caribbean countries Guyana and Barbados. The congress covered topics such as cheaper and greener options for motorsport and scholarships, and grants for talented new drivers in the region.