Tobago Ascension Premier League kicks off Friday

Tobago Football Association president Everton Alfred -

THE COMMUNITIES across Tobago, will have the opportunity to express their passion and camaraderie towards their teams, as the Tobago Football Association (TFA)-organised Ascension Premier league, kicks off at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, on Friday.

The appetiser at 5.30 pm, will feature an eastern conference match-up between Sidey’s FC of Speyside and Roxborough Lakers. Bethel United versus Hill United of Patience Hill, will headline a western conference game at 7.30 pm.

The format of the 2022 competition, following a two-year absence due to the covid19 virus, will feature 21 teams, divided in three groups of seven, in the western, eastern and central zones.

The final, with a jackpot of $30,000, will be decided following a knockout round of games, among the top two teams from each conference, and the two best third place finishers.

The commencement of the league will face one minor hiccup, as general secretary of the TFA, Jomo Pitt, tendered his resignation to the board, effective August 28.

While no reason was given for his sudden notification, in his letter to TFA president Everton Alfred, Pitt, a former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, thanked the board and member clubs for the opportunity to serve as general secretary, and wished the association all the best in their future endeavours.

The eastern conference teams are Charlotteville Police Youth Club, Sidey’s FC, Roxborough Lakers, Belle Garden FC, Goodwood FC, Georgia FC and Youth Stars of Argyle, while the central conference will comprise Calder Hall FC, Mason Hall Police Youth Club, Signal Hill United, Stokely Vale FC of Plymouth, Golden Lane FC, Bertille St Clair’s Academy and Leeds United of Whim.

The western conference will feature Black Rock FC, St Clair Coaching School, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant, Bethel United, Lambeau United, Hills United and 1976 FC Phoenix.