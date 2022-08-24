TKR women lose 6ixty opener to Royals

Members of the Trinbago Knight Riders women team, who will be making their debut in the 2022 6ixty and women Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. PHOTO COURTESY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS FACEBOOK PAGE.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) women’s team lost the opening match of the SKYEXCH 6ixty women’s tournament at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Wednesday.

TKR fell to a 28-run defeat to Barbados Royals.

Royals posted a competitive 108/4 in their ten overs, batting first, with South African Chloe Tyron hitting a brilliant 63 off 29 balls.

Tyron, who cracked five fours and four sixes, was supported by Britney Cooper’s 18 not out off 18 deliveries.

Bowling for TKR, Jannillea Glasgow grabbed 1/25 in two overs.

In response, TKR fell short, scoring 80/3 in ten overs.

Opener Kycia Knight looked solid at the top of the order, but had to retire hurt after scoring 21.

Hayley Jensen tried to get TKR close to the target with 22 not out off 12 balls.

Royals captain Hayley Matthews was the best bowler for the Royals, taking 2/6 in one over.

TKR were without Deandra Dottin for the opening match. She has been playing in the Hundred Women’s tournament in England and will be available later in the 6ixty.

After the match, TKR’s Anisa Mohammed, standing in for Dottin as captain, said Tyron was spectacular.

“I think one of the areas we can improve on is the way we bowled…I must give credit to our batters. I thought they batted really well. They got to a decent total. Chloe’s innings was just the difference between the two teams today.”

TKR will play Guyana Amazon Warriors at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

BARBADOS ROYALS 108/4 (10 overs) – Chloe Tyron 63, Britney Cooper 18 not out; Jannillea Glasgow 1/25 vs TKR 80/3 (10 overs) – Hayley Jensen 22 not out, Kycia Knight 21 retired hurt; Hayley Matthews 2/6. Royals won by 28 runs.