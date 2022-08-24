TKR women draw blank after two matches

Guyana Amazon Warriors' Shabika Gajnabi (left) celebrates with teammate Cherry-Ann Fraser, the fall of a Trinbago Knight Riders wicket, during their women 6ixty tournament match, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY 6IXTY CRICKET FACEBOOK PAGE. -

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) women will welcome the return of their captain Deandra Dottin on Thursday after the TT franchise lost their opening two matches of the SKYEXCH 6ixty women’s tournament at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Wednesday.

After losing their opener by 28 runs to the Barbados Royals, TKR lost by 15 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Amazon Warriors posted 81/2 in ten overs with captain Stafanie Taylor cracking 29 not out off 18 balls with one four and two sixes.

Rashada Williams was also among the runs scoring 24 off 24 balls. Bowling for TKR, Sheneta Grimmond was the best bowler grabbing 1/9 in two overs.

In response, TKR were dismissed for 66 in 9.3 overs. In the 6ixty when six wickets fall the innings is over.

Kycia Knight struck 22 off 23 deliveries, an innings which included one four.

Fast bowler Shamilia Connell was the pick of the Amazon Warriors bowlers with 2/17 in two overs.

TKR will play their next match on Thursday at Warner Park against Royals at 3 pm. Dottin will join TKR for Thursday's match after playing in the Hundred Women’s tournament in England.

SUMMARISED SCORES

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 81/2 (10 overs) –Stafanie Taylor 29 not out, Rashada Williams 24; Sheneta Grimmond 1/9 vs TKR 66 (9.3 overs) – Kycia Knight 22; Shamilia Connell 2/17. Amazon Warriors won by 15 runs