Silver Dollar casino robbed of $92,000 in cash

File photo

Tobago police are on the hunt for three men who robbed the Silver Dollar casino of more than $90,000 in cash, on Monday.

Reports are that around 11:55pm, the men, one of whom had a gun, entered the casino, located on the first floor of Shirvan Plaza and stole around $92,000 from the vault.

The men, who entered the casino from the back of Shirvan Plaza, then ran out of the building with the cash.

Shirvan Plaza is located several metres away from the Shirvan Police Station.

Officers of the Shirvan CID are investigating.