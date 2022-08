Sandy, Laurence in action at Junior Cycling Champs

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago cycling pair of Phoebe Sandy and Devante Laurence will compete at the International Cycling Union Track Cycling Junior World Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel.

On Wednesday, Sandy will compete in the women’s sprint. Later in the championships, Sandy will line up in the 500m event and the keirin event.

Laurence will represent TT in the men’s sprint.