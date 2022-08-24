Royal Caribbean recruits more from TT

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell with Wendy McDonald, regional vice president of government relations (Caribbean) for Royal Caribbean International, at Hilton Trinidad on May 23. -

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts announced on Tuesday that Royal Caribbean Group, through its seafarer recruitment initiative, recently completed a second phase of recruitment in TT.

On May 23 the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the group that saw thousands of job opportunities being offered. A recruitment fair was held in June with thousands turning up to be interviewed to work with the group.

A news release said 1,300 applicants were interviewed virtually by a 19-member recruitment team between August 9-19.

The ministry added the applicants were contacted by the group and attended interviews at home, Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain or Shaw Park Complex, Scarborough, Tobago.

“The second phase of this recruitment drive continues to afford employment opportunities for hundreds of citizens within the tourism and hospitality services, food and beverage management, and the medical field.”

The ministry said the second phase gave people who were unable to participate in June a second chance.

The MOU lasts for one year and creates an ongoing relationship with the group to provide employment at a time when “covid19 has had a deleterious effect on TT’s tourism sector and the wider job market,” it said.

Approximately 1,000 applicants received letters of offer from the company for a range of positions including chefs, housekeepers, inventory managers, restaurant attendants, bartenders and doctors, the ministry said.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell said, “The ministry remains committed to doing our part to facilitate meaningful employment opportunities for our citizens as well as support initiatives that boost economic recovery.”

Those who accept the group’s offer letters must now complete a personal data form, conduct a more detailed assessment and then receive letters of employment that specify the vessel assignment along with the date and port to meet the vessel. It is only then the applicant applies for the seafarer’s visa, it said.

“The Royal Caribbean Group will cover the cost of visas, all training as well as the cost of airfare to meet their assigned vessel. Tickets for travel are sent via RCG’s recruitment portal to the nearest airport to the ship’s current port of call,” it added.