Robinson-Regis: More housing construction coming

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

HOUSING and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the population will see both an increase in the number of new housing construction projects as well as completion of some outstanding ones in the new fiscal year.

She made this statement when she addressed a key-distribution ceremony for 60 families at the Housing Development Corporation's (HDC) apartment towers in San Fernando.

"In the next fiscal year, your Government will not only continue on its drive to deliver affordable housing to citizens who can afford a mortgage, we also intend to complete several new developments and make them available as rentals, with the ultimate prospect being complete ownership."

Robinson-Regis said this was something that no other government had done for years.

One outstanding project to be completed is Edinburgh Towers in Chaguanas.

Robinson-Regis said it was estimated that a two-bedroom unit there would be rented for $800 and a three-bedroom for $950.

"These prices are unheard of in the open market, but we are sure it will cater to a significant pool of HDC clients."

She said HDC rental units "in Oasis Phase 5 in Chaguanas; Todd Street and Cypress Hil (both in San Fernando) will also become available in the next fiscal year.

Robinson-Regis reminded her audience that the Prime Minister outlined a plan for urban regeneration and the revival East Port of Spain in particular.

The latter will involve developments in Almond Court, Morvant, Trou Macaque, Laventille and Phase Four at the Beetham project.

While the housing units there will be rentals, Robinson-Regis said, "The idea is that even though these are rentals, the HDC will enter into an arrangement with their tenants who are desirous of owning their own homes, allowing them to eventually buy the house or apartment."

She identified Cornith B in San Fernando, Exchange in Couva and North Grove, Curepe, among 22 areas where housing constriction will start in fiscal 2022/2023.

San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi welcomed the construction of the Carlton Place apartment towers as a key component in ongoing efforts to revitalise San Fernando.

Al-Rawi said his constituency had a unique dynamic with pockets of extreme wealth and significant poverty.

With respect to the latter, he estimated there could be as many as 3,000 people living in squatting communities in the constituency.

Al-Rawi said residents in the towers would be able to benefit from many of the ongoing developments in San Fernando such as an upgraded Skinner Park and a new waterfront along King's Wharf which has been spoken about for decades.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning said Carlton Place had a special place in his heart as he grew up close to it as a child. Manning, who is also Minister in the Ministry of Finance, said Government over time has continued to look at various financial instruments to help make housing affordable to those most in need.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello was pleased to see the improved facilities at Carlton Place. He said it was a far cry from the deteriorating infrastructure he found there in 2008 as then San Fernando West MP.

HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane said the company continues to improve various aspects of its operations to ensure the more efficient processing of housing applications and the delivery of affordable housing to its clients.