PM promises bonus $ to Ministry of Health workers for service during pandemic

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

The Prime Minister has promised to instruct the Finance Minister to make a special payment to Ministry of Health workers in the next budget.

He made the announcement at a PNM National Public Meeting at the Belmont Community Centre on Tuesday night saying the people in the health service “stood in the breech” for the people of TT and defending Chief Medical officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

“You all don’t understand what it means to be in a position of responsibility where death is the outcome, death is our portion, a virus killing millions of people around the world.

“And it is your responsibility to make the call and you buckle down and stay there and say you are going to fight for the people of TT in the very room where the virus killing people. Their families can’t come to them but health officers in the room there with them and handling them.”

He said those people had family members who were concerned for them, worried they would contract covid19 and die as did millions of people around the world. Therefore, he would not listen to any objection to the special payment because the government could afford it.

“It is not to say that we do not recognise what other people have done but those who walked the extra mile and had the extra exposure, it is on that basis alone. And they rose to the occasion. Our health service in a pandemic, in the pandemic of 2020, 2021, our health service was there for all the people of TT and we must be a grateful people.”