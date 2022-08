No shark meat now

Scalloped hammerhead shark - Photo source: University of the West Indies

THE EDITOR: Shark meat is not the best way to go at this present time, TT.

The reason? Shark meat is showing the presence of heavy metals including mercury.

TT, can we rethink putting shark on the table? How about bake and fish now?

Who does not hear does feel.

Who knows, you might have already started eating bake and fish and do not know.

My safety, your safety is our responsibility TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town