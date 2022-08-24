Good month for focus on health, well-being

THE EDITOR: I like to think of September as a month of new beginnings – it's the start of the new academic year for students and teachers and it also marks the return to work for many who were on vacation during August.

In terms of wellness, September is also an opportunity for new beginnings – new resolutions, healthier routines and another chance to make choices in the interest of taking responsibility for one's health and well-being.

The events on the health and well-being calendar for September can inspire or challenge leadership at schools, PTAs, NGOs, faith-based bodies and public and private sector organisations to plan for a wellness focus in September, whether it's a wellness fair, a simple event like a water Wednesday or a fruity Friday, a dietitian speaking at a PTA meeting, or even an employees wellness session arranged as part of a staff meeting or a professional development workshop.

Here are some special health and well-being events for that month:

* September 5-11, Global Week for Action on NCDs (non-communicable diseases)

* September 10, Caribbean Wellness Day

* September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day

* September 21, World Alzheimer's Day

* September 25, World Lung Day

* September 29, World Heart Day.

September can be a month of new beginnings on the wellness journey.

IAN GREEN

Couva