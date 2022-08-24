Deyalsingh thanks PM for bonus $ to health workers

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has thanked the Prime Minister for his promise of a special payment to Ministry of Health workers in the 2022/2023 budget.

Dr Rowley made this promise when he spoke at a PNM public meeting in Belmont on Tuesday night.

Responding to a question from the media about it during the virtual covid19 news conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said, "I must thank the Prime Minister for recognising the heroic efforts of our health care team."

He added that the public should await the 2022/2023 budget presentation by Finance Minister Colm Imbert for the details of what Dr Rowley had spoken about.

"I will surely be having some discussions with the Minister of Finance, now that the Honourable Prime Minister has given that instruction."