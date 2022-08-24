Amazon Warriors women win second straight in 6ixty

Guyana Amazon Warriors women's team captain Stafanie Taylor (left) and Rashada Williams chat during their innings against Barbados Royals during their women 6ixty match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY 6IXTY CRICKET FACEBOOK PAGE. -

GUYANA Amazon Warriors women’s team have started the SKYEXCH 6ixty (T10) women’s tournament with a perfect record, winning their first two matches at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Wednesday.

After getting past Trinbago Knight Riders earlier in the day, Amazon Warriors defeated Barbados Royals by nine wickets.

Royals struggled at the crease only scoring 58 all out in 9.3 overs.

Chloe Tyron struck four fours in her knock of 24 off 17 balls for the Royals.

Cherry-Ann Fraser was the chief destroyer for the Amazon Warriors claiming remarkable figures of 3/6 in two overs.

In reply, Amazon Warriors eased to 59/1 in eight overs with captain and Player of the Match Stafanie Taylor hitting 33 not out off 24 balls. Her innings included four fours and one six.

Rashada Williams provided ample support with an unbeaten 22 off 22 balls.

SUMMARISED SCORES

BARBADOS ROYALS 58 (9.3 overs) – Chloe Tyron 24; Cherry-Ann Fraser 3/6 vs GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 59/1 (8 overs) – Stafanie Taylor 33 not out, Rashada Williams 22 not out. Amazon Warriors won by nine wickets.