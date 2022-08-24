Al-Rawi tells municipal police graduates: The target is on you

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi told municipal police graduates they are now police officers and much is expected of them.

He said this at a graduation ceremony hosted by his ministry and the Municipal Police Service at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando on Tuesday.

Al-Rawi congratulated the new officers on their journey from recruitment on January 3 to their graduation on Tuesday.

"You are stepping out into a world where your uniform will not be seen as 'Hey, that's just municipal police you know.' You are the police. So the target is on you."

Al-Rawi, an attorney by profession and former attorney general, reminded the officers of the legal universe in which they operate.

Under Section 53 of the Municipal Corporations Act, he continued, municipal police officers "have the power of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

"Every one of you have police powers in common law and in statute and in the municipal corporations environment.

"You actually have more power than the regular TT Police Service because you have been given the added responsibilities of the municipal corporations."

Al-Rawi said many people are unaware of the important roles played by municipal police officers.

He cited recent protests in Port of Spain where municipal officers worked alongside police officers and members of the other protective services to maintain law and order.

Al-Rawi recalled that municipal police officers were also out in the field in June, preparing TT for a weather system which spared the country but subsequently turned into Tropical Storm Elsa. He said TT had never been so ready for any potential natural disaster in its history as it was then.

Referring to the earlier valedictory speech by PC Telina Gabriel about her and fellow graduates being called out to duty for a storm that never came, Al-Rawi accepted that responsibility.

"That was me."

He urged the new officers to serve with integrity and not to fall victim to corruption.

Referring to his former role as AG, Al-Rawi said, "There are matters before the courts right now where people who are in service, have millions of dollars in assets and no legitimate way of showing it. Those things will come shortly."

As he reflected on the murder of seven-year-old Mckenzie Hope Rechier, Al-Rawi said municipal police officers will be at the forefront of combating domestic violence, and situations where children could be in jeopardy, in the communities they serve.

Al-Rawi also said municipal officers are often the first sets of eyes and ears to whatever is happening on the ground.

Ministry permanent secretary Desdra Bascombe, in congratulating the officers, expressed sadness over the murder of a worker of the Port of Spain City Corporation earlier in the day.

She told them the tragedy gives an insight into the challenges they will face against the not-so-upstanding people in society who have "significant firepower."

Bascombe said the ministry has invested in properly training and equipping the officers for their duties.

"You (municipal police officers) are the only ones standing between us, the law abiding citizens and utter mayhem."