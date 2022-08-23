Woman killed in Couva crash, children injured

Pricilla Ramcharitar, 38, -

A 38-year-old woman died on the spot in an accident over the weekend that left her husband and two young children with injuries.

Pricilla Ramcharitar, of Perseverance Village in Carapichaima, was the mother of five.

Her common-law husband, Damian Straughn, 37, and their seven-year-old son, Shevon Straughn, were discharged from the San Fernando hospital on Monday.

But the couple’s four-year-old son, Shiva Straughn, remained warded. His left leg was broken.

Two other people, Damian’s nephew Shawn Hosein, 15, and a co-worker Shiva Joseph, 20, also survived the crash. Hosein was still hospitalised with a broken leg and Joseph had been discharged.

The crash happened on Sunday before 11 am in Exchange Village, Couva on a road that is in poor condition. The road, relatives said, links Waterloo Road to Exchange Village.

Damian Straughn, a construction worker, was driving a Toyota Hilux on his way to meet his employer at Roystonia in Couva. Ramcharitar was in the front seat. The others were in the back seat.

They had plans to go to Tyrico Beach together.

On the way, Straughn hit a pothole, causing the van to flip four times before landing on its side on a tree stump.

"The two Shivas were thrown out. Pricilla died in the front seat. We heard he was driving fast, and the road has many potholes," Damian’s sister, Hosein’s mother, Shelly-Ann Jackson, said. She spoke to Newsday on Monday at the family’s home.

"Damian was discharged today but had to stay with his son on the ward. My son is also a minor, so we are taking turns staying with them. My son had to crawl out of the van. He has spine injuries. I was in the hospital with my nephew (Shevon), but he came home today."

Shevon was asleep on a nearby couch.

Ramcharitar’s mother-in-law Sumentra Straughn, 73, said the incident has further devastated the already grieving family.

Sumentra’s grandson Dillon Daniel Straughn, 24, of the same address, was shot dead on April 30 at Waterloo Road in Bank Village, Carapichaima. A man is charged, and the case is pending.

"We just paid for his funeral. We have to make up the money to pay for Pricilla's funeral. We are still trying to get over Dillon’s murder, and now we are dealing with this," Sumentra said.

About eight years ago, Ramcharitar’s 17-day-old newborn died from natural causes.

Sumentra called on drivers to drive with care on the road to prevent the loss of lives.

PC Nanan of the Couva police station is leading investigations.