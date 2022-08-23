Pooran brushes off criticism of WI's strike rates, dot balls

West Indies' Kyle Mayers hits a four against New Zealand during the third ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO) -

SHAI Hope’s painstaking knock of 51 from 100 balls in the final One-Day International series match against New Zealand, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday received flak from some West Indian fans who believe his slow strike rate was a key contributor to the team’s loss.

West Indies ODI captain Nicholas Pooran however, defended the knock of his experienced opening batsman, which helped build a strong opening stand of 173 with fellow Barbadian Kyle Mayers (105).

Pooran (91), who fell nine runs short of his second ODI century, and Alzarri Joseph (20 not out), lead the hosts to 301/8 from 50 overs.

The maroon could not defend the total and lost the three-match series 2-1 as New Zealand put on a batting display and got to 307/5 with 17 balls remaining.

In a post-match interview with Cricket West Indies media, Pooran praised the contributions of his opening pair.

“We need to stop worrying about strike rate and dot balls and actually think about how we are going to get decent totals to try to defend and give us a chance in the game,” he said.

“We had two (ODI) games before and (the top order batsmen got) out early. I’m not going to question a batsman’s strike rate. They did what they had to do. We spoke about eliminating the threat which was Tim Southee and Trent Boult, and Kyle and Shai did that for the team.

“We know guys want to bat differently but if we do bat differently and we strike at 110 and we do get out, then everyone is criticising us saying that we’re indiscipline and reckless. But today we came out, stuck to our team plan eliminated the threat and again, made 300 plus runs.”

Pooran expressed disappointment after failing to reach his hundred.

“I’ve been looking to score my second century for the last four years, it just hasn’t happened. I’m always in the 80s and 90s for a while now and everyone knows I’m a team player and I’ll try to do it again. I tried to target Boult again but unfortunately it didn’t happen. It’s a bit hurtful,” he added.

He praised Mayers for achieving his second ODI century and was happy the Bajan bounced back from two low scores in the series – he scored six in the first and a duck in the second.

“(Mayers) was really good after a couple low performances. We know he has been tired, pushing since the IPL and Test cricket. With a couple low scores, we spoke about respecting the bowlers and how good they are.

“Today he came out and changed his whole approach in the power play and I’m really happy to see him leave balls against Boult and Tim Southee. I’m hoping to see much more innings like this from him for us,” Pooran said.

The WI skipper confirmed Sunday’s wicket was flat and much different from the past two matches which were also held there. He said heavy dew may have also hampered their bowling attack.

Although Pooran rues the series loss, he believes the WI ODI team is on the right track to success. They however, must stick together.

“We’re getting there. It’s a really young team and guys haven’t played a lot of cricket. We are getting guys to have really good performances for us and the sky is the limit for this team, this team has a special ability. It’s just for us to stay together, play enough cricket together and things will happen for us,” he said.

After a plethora of white-ball matches, Pooran and other West Indies players now shift focus to their respective franchises for the inaugural 6ixty T10 and Caribbean Premier League T20 competitions.

The TT batsman said he will use the coming days to rest, recover and prepare for the tournament.

He also called on his teammates to try their best to remain injury free since the WI team resumes duty against Australia in a two-match T20 series in October followed by the World Cup T20 Qualifier later that month.

“I really need them to be careful. I know a lot of the guys are tired and did a lot of games in a short space of time, and injuries do happen. I really do hope that nothing happens to our players I really need them to recover as best as they know. Just be smart.

“It’s going to be a tough 6ixty and CPL because TKR is coming for these guys. I just need them to be smart. At the end of the day we have a World Cup to be prepared for and we leave after the CPL for World Cup qualifiers and we need our guys available,” he closed.