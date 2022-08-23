Nalis hosts July/August vacation programmes

The National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) public and community libraries across the country hosted July and August in-person vacation camps with a focus on the 60th anniversary of Independence.

In keeping with Nalis’ mandate to preserve, promote and exploit the national heritage information and in an effort to encourage patriotism among those who attended, the majority of activities were based on the rich history of Trinidad and Tobago, said a media release.

Know your country quizzes, let’s think red, black and white, games we used to play and celebration of Diamond Jubilee were among the themed activities at libraries. These took the form of bingos; lectures; arts and craft; meet-the-authors and storytelling sessions; fashion shows; movie day; career day and karaoke with local songs, to name a few.

Art and craft sessions involved creating replicas of the national instrument and the national flower. Educational videos focused on the national emblems and the history of Independence Day. At the end, the children were able to create a flip/scrapbook of their favourite camp memories.

Nalis libraries continue to provide safe spaces for children and offer services to facilitate the cultural, social, educational development of the people of TT, the release said.

Visit Nalis’ website and libraries’ Facebook pages for updates on programmes and activities.