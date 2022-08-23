Murdered Curepe woman to be buried on Wednesday

Rianna Mohammed.

The 26-year-old woman who was killed last Wednesday night will be buried on Wednesday afternoon.

Rianna Mohammed will be buried after Islamic final rites at Shyam Islamic Funeral Services, Southern Main Road, Warrenville.

Mohammed was killed while liming with friends in Arima on August 17.

Police said that at about 10 pm Mohammed, who was originally from Freeport and was renting an apartment in Mc Inroy Street, Curepe, was at Bolo Trace, Hoyte Avenue, Arima with a 37-year-old able-bodied seaman and his relatives, when they were shot at.

The man with whom Mohammed went there was grazed in the neck.

Police initially said they had no motive for the killing, but are now saying Mohammed's killers were aiming for a relative of the man she was with when the shooting happened. Police said Mohammed was at the wrong place at the wrong time.