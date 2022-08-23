Misuse of fireworks can't go on

Attorney General Reginald Armour - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Attorney General.

In New York State due to the dangers, aerial consumer fireworks are prohibited.

In New York City the internationally renowned Macy's fireworks displays are disbursed from five barges in the East River, providing jaw-dropping visual entertainment for Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan simultaneously, without the noise impact on populated areas.

In Australia, consumer fireworks are illegal. However, the city of Sydney is well known for its grand fireworks displays. These 12-minute city-promoted displays are disbursed from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and barges around the harbour to protect populated areas.

New York City, Sydney and Brazil are examples of the biggest and best use of fireworks globally. The respective cities all prohibit consumer use of fireworks above a certain grade to protect life.

Why is it that this administration cannot protect its citizens by simply following international best practices? Why are you insisting on promoting legislation that encourages behaviour void of compassion? A behaviour that negatively impacts lives and livelihoods.

It is absurd that your office has made no further progress in the seven months since the first phase of this consultative process on fireworks closed. Soon it will be 20 years since the Law Reform Commission submitted that it was necessary to legislate responsible use of fireworks. Why no action by your office? Are you trying to protect someone, something?

This irresponsible misuse of fireworks cannot be permitted to extend to another Divali and Christmas season and we ask that, until a new law is passed, you urgently take to Cabinet a note instructing the relevant minister to, in the shortest possible time, make regulations according to Section 101 of the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11.02 to prescribe designated times, dates and locations for the safe discharge of fireworks that do not impact negatively on human and non-human lives.

Until then you carry on your shoulders, as a result of failing to enact legislation to protect all sentient beings, responsibility for any deaths, hurt or destruction caused by fireworks. It has been 19 years of talk. Enough!

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action

Coalition of TT