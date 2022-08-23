Ministry offers counselling to family of murdered girl, 7

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, right, speaks to participant of the parenting for men programme Kevin Frederick and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox at the launch of the Ministry's parenting programme at the Mt. Hope/Mt. Lambert Community Centre, on Monday. - AYANNA KINSALE

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox said the ministry has assigned an officer to offer counselling to the family of seven-year-old Mckenzie Hope Rechier, who was strangled to death by a close relative in Palo Seco on Friday night.

In a Whatsapp message in response to questions from Newsday as to what role the ministry would play in the situation, Cox said,

“The Ministry assigned an officer to offer counselling to the family. If the (woman) has mental health issues, that will be handled by the Health Ministry. All children’s matters are dealt with by the Children’s Authority.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said an investigation was being carried out into whether a report was made to police about possible death threats made by the mother in the weeks leading up to the child’s death. Reports are that neighbours reached out to the police and to the Children’s Authority but no response was forthcoming.

Speaking to the media following the launch of the National Family Services Parenting Programme 2022, Jacob said the investigation was being carried out by Special Victims Department head Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne.

“An investigation was done to see whether or not a report was actually made in that regard and I think she will address the media soon.

"Some people will call in through our 999 system, and through that we have a dispatch system where all reports are recorded, so there are ways and means we can track back the recording.

"Even though the report was made to the station, we can get that information. We may not get the voice recording, but we will see that a call came from that particular number at that point in time. So it’s easy to track it down to see whether or not someone called the station to make a report.”

Jacob said people who are feeling overwhelmed and frustrated can call the police and receive active intervention through the department.

“The Special Victims Department was established to provide the initial support and do the referral to the Family Division, when we see people needing help, to provide the necessary counselling.

"We are here to provide that support to our communities. We also have social workers attached to the police service and the Victim and Witness Support Unit officers who work within that unit to provide the necessary support, so once someone calls, we will provide the initial support and counselling and we will refer them to the Family Division of Social Services where there are people with the requisite skills where counselling might be needed.

"Counselling sometimes is a continuation and sometimes when we analyse the situation we will see that the person may need other support and that is where the Ministry will come in.”

Jacob said there were other lines which people can call if they are in need of help such as 800-SAVE.

Anyone who needs help can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 231-2824 or 220-3636

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811, or 999.