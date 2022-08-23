Keep politics out of Mercy Committee

FOR THE last few years, annual Independence Day activities have been relatively muted, so the interest in this year’s commemoration is understandable, especially as the milestone of 60 years of self-rule is observed.

So keen to celebrate is one group of lawyers that they have called for 60 deserving prisoners to be released. The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) has reportedly asked for the Mercy Committee to review each case before making a recommendation on the matter of a presidential pardon.

This proposal appears to be a revival of a similar proposal made in 2012.

But the activities of the Mercy Committee should not be subject to the vagaries of politics. Nor should it be affected by the whims of people who might wish to invoke it simply because they think it fit to do so.

The Mercy Committee, officially known as the Advisory Committee on the Power of Pardon, is a notoriously opaque body. Though established by the Constitution, it has the power to regulate its own procedure. That means, in practice, only key stakeholders are familiar with its operations and workings. Members of the public, who are entitled to expect all constitutional bodies to operate openly, consistently and fairly, are largely in the dark about the nature of this committee and what it does.

As the recent tussling between an MP and the judiciary over the latest proposal for pardons reveals, there is also some degree of worry over the appropriate bounds of the body.

The very nature of the committee places it in an awkward realm between several key offices and post-holders. In the first place, it is chaired by one cabinet minister and also includes the Attorney General.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is also a part of the committee, in addition to as many as four members appointed by the President, appointed only after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader.

The judiciary has a role to play in furnishing key details of an applicant’s court case to the committee via the minister, who may or may not ignore the advice of the other committee members.

It is the President who holds the power of pardon, which may be exercised in accordance with the advice of the minister.

With overcrowded prisons and a criminal justice system struggling to rehabilitate offenders or keep up with the pace of criminal activity, there is a good case to be made for deserving convicts to be released early. The Mercy Committee can potentially play a key role.

For that to happen, though, it must be above the vagaries of stifling bureaucracy. And it should be a body that is concerned first and foremost with principles, not politics.