Independence – An Artistic Perspective at the Art Society

President of the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago Keiba Jacob Mottley, right, and Chantal Quamina, secretary installing artwork for the exhibition Independence – An Artistic Perspective. -

The Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT) is hosting an exhibition titled Independence – An Artistic Perspective from August 24.

A media release said the exhibition will feature the work of 35 member artists with 45 pieces of artwork on exhibit. The artwork includes:

Paintinga (oil, watercolour and acrylic) by Martin Superville, Kvita Mongroo, Rebecca Ferrier, Helina Chin Lee, Frances White, Kallicharan Bhawan and David Subran.

Sculpture by Simon Jacelon.

Photography by Christine Norton and Giles Pettipher.

Mixed Media by Pat Farrell Frederick, Vindra Dhanraj, Plowden Corentin.

Jewellery by Denise Morton.

The ASTT said in a release that Independence – An Artistic Perspective examines the state or quality of being independent. Independence is defined as the freedom from the influence, control, or determination of another or others. In order to achieve creative freedom, one has to think freely and adopt an approach that is unconventional.

Fertilisation of the mind, it said, involves allowing a human being to experience that which cannot be seen, heard or felt. Visual art involves conscious use of the imagination to create objects meant to be contemplated or appreciated for their beauty. Artistic independence (or freedom of artistic expression) is the freedom to imagine, create, and share diverse cultural expressions without fear of censorship, creative interference, or other pressures. An artist's artistic freedom is the degree to which they are independent from outside influences, the release said.

The exhibition runs until September 23 at the Art Society, 3-7 St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, Port of Spain, Tuesdays-Saturdays 12-6 pm.