Airline economics made simple

Ramesh Lutchmedial -

THE AIRLINE industry is a major catalyst for social and economic development, particularly in countries with tourism-based economies. Air transport linkages facilitate the rapid movement of people, goods and services.

The airline industry is the most highly regulated industry in the world. Tremendous costs are incurred during the design, manufacture, certification and operation of public transport aircraft which must conform to the highest levels of international safety standards.

All flight crew, engineers and some support staff are highly trained and qualified in the required airline disciplines in accordance with regulatory standards. They undergo statutory periodic recurrent proficiency checks to demonstrate continued competencies to perform their duties. Therefore, the airline industry is both highly capital and labour intensive.

Airlines are in business to make profits. The industry is highly dynamic as the environment in which it operates is rapidly changing due to regulatory changes, technological improvements and shifts in the global economy. Airline business plans define the strategies for achieving sustained economic viability and profitability.

An airline fleet may consist of all-cargo aircraft, all-passenger aircraft and combi-aircraft carrying both passengers and cargo.

Airline costs are both fixed and variable. Fixed costs are unaffected by hours flown and include aircraft lease charges, employee costs, insurance and other fixed overheads such as property rental, computer reservations system (CRS), etc.

Maintenance costs are both fixed and variable as maintenance tasks are driven by calendar time, hours flown and take-offs and landings (cycles). During the covid19 pandemic when some airline fleets were grounded, maintenance work had to be carried out as some maintenance checks were controlled by calendar time.

Variable costs include fuel, catering, landing fees, ground handling, flight crew allowances, and air navigation charges.

Some of the key metrics airlines use for revenue management are seat miles (SM), available seat miles (ASM), cost per available seat mile (CASM), and revenue per available seat mile (RASM). These metrics are used to calculate the breakeven load factor for a flight which is the passenger loads that generates revenues that equal the cost of operating the flight.

A seat mile is one seat flown over a distance of one mile. ASM measures the aircraft passenger-carrying capacity to generate revenues and is determined by multiplying the number of seats on the aircraft by the number of miles the seats have flown. An aircraft with 100 seats flying a route with a sector length of 1,000 miles generates 100,000 ASM.

The CASM is the cost of one seat mile flown on a particular route using a specific aircraft type. It is obtained by dividing the cost (both fixed and variable) of the flight by the ASM. For example, if it costs $40,000 to operate an aircraft with 100 seats a sector length of 1,000 miles, the CASM will be 40 cents.

The CASM will vary according to aircraft type, seating capacity and flight sector length. On any given day, the CASM for an ATR72-600 operating a domestic flight will not be the same as a Boeing 737-8 operating a flight to Miami.

RASM is the operating revenue per seat (empty or full) flown per mile. It is calculated by dividing the total revenue for the flight by the ASM. The total revenue for the flight is determined by the total airfares for all seats sold and additional sources of revenue such as fees for baggage, reservation change, seat selection, meals and inflight entertainment.

A flight with an ASM of 100,000 and flight revenue of $ 50,000 will generate an RASM of 50 cents. Once the RASM is higher than the CASM, the operation is profitable.

By keeping CASM as low as possible through operating efficiencies, airlines can engage in competitive pricing by lowering airfares and still be profitable.

Aircraft manufacturers use CASM as a major sales pitch to potential customers with claims that the aircraft under consideration has a lower CASM when compared to a comparable aircraft being offered by competitors.

Aircraft fuel burn is a major component of airlines’ operating costs. The lower the fuel burn, the lower the CASM. Aircraft manufacturers reduce fuel burn in three main ways.

Firstly, the empty weight of the aircraft is reduced by using lightweight composite structures in the aircraft design. The lighter the aircraft, the less fuel it burns.

Secondly, engine manufacturers constantly improve the efficiency of jet engines to reduce the amount of fuel used to produce one pound of thrust. Engine thrust is the force that causes the forward motion of an aircraft in flight.

Thirdly, the design of the aircraft structure is streamlined to reduce aerodynamic drag. Drag is the force that tends to resist the forward movement of an aircraft in flight. High aerodynamic drag increases the fuel burn as more engine thrust is required to move the aircraft forward.

Aviation fuel prices fluctuate during times of global political and economic instability. Whenever fuel prices are high, some airlines impose a fuel surcharge on the passenger ticket. This surcharge impacts the CASM or the RASM, depending on the individual airline’s accounting systems.

Successful airlines measure operating efficiencies through the continuous monitoring and analysis of the CASM and the RASM. Steps are taken to reduce the CASM through the elimination of wastage and productivity improvements. The RASM is increased by pricing strategies and efficacious flight scheduling.

Improvements in an airline’s overall operating efficiencies pave the road towards profitability.

Ramesh Lutchmedial is a retired director general of Civil Aviation