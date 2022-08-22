TUCO hosts Independence calypso competition

TUCO (Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation) in collaboration with the Government will be hosting the Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the Independence.

A media release said registration for the competition begins on August 22 from 10 am-4 pm and ends on September 9 at 12 pm at all TUCO offices.

In keeping with the TUCO’s tradition, the competition will feature three major components:

The preliminary round - September 10 at the VIP Lounge Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain (calypso must be on a compatible flash drive, instrumental version with only the background vocals).

The semi-final round on September 17 at the Naparima Bowl San Fernando (tentative venue).

The finals on September 25 at the Grand Stand Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The competition is open of all nationals of TT. Registration fee: $60.00 per participant. Participants must have one new patriotic calypso in celebration of the Diamond Jubilee, the release said.