TT teams top CAZOVA U-23 beach volleyball event

CHAMPS: Trinidad and Tobago volleyballers Tysan Selvon, left, and Britney Choon. -

Trinidad and Tobago were crowned champions of the CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Volleyball Tournament men and women’s divisions when action climaxed at Pueblo El Pao, Santa Cruz on Sunday.

After saving a match point at 13-14 in the third and decisive set, TT’s Nicholas Williams and Joshua Persaud rallied to defeat countrymen Daynte Stewart and Jahreef Miguel in the tightly contested final.

Williams and Persaud won the opening set with a convincing 21-10 performance but lost the second 17-21.

Trailing 13-14 in the third set, with the title on the line, Williams/Persaud fought valiantly to win 16-14 and capture the regional men’s crown.

In their semi-final contest earlier in the day, the title winners bettered compatriots Elijah Best and Josiah Butcher 21-10, 21-13.

Best and Butcher went on to snag bronze in the third-place playoff as they emerged 21-14, 21-16 victors over TT’s Jushawn Morrison/Omari Leid.

The men’s competition will not be recognised as a CAZOVA event because only one international team was involved.

The second leg serves off at the same venue from August 26-28 and will see teams from Suriname, Barbados, and Turks and Caicos. International status will be granted once the number of international teams are at least four.

In the women’s final, TT’s pair of Tysan Selvon and Britney Choon romped to the title as they eased past Jamaica’s Jade Parchment/Andrea Ashmon in the final. The TT pair dominated 21-18, 21-9.

In the semis, Selvon/Choon got past Bermudans Amber Simons/Kaylee Trott 21-14, 21-7.

On their trophy-winning performance, Selvon said, “Against Jamaica, it was the most competitive match for the entire tournament, especially how they were into the final as well. It was a really good game on our behalf, our best of the tournament.

“We’re thankful that we were able to come out on top and take it home for TT. We love the sport, the venue and it’s a very comforting and relaxing environment. It really set the mood for the entire tournament.”