TT grab men's 4x100m silver at NACAC

Asa Guevara -

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s 4x100m relay team captured silver on day three of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships in Freeport, Bahamas on Sunday.

The quartet of Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jr, Asa Guevara and Kyle Greaux had a shaky start but improved as the race progressed to finish second in 38.931 seconds.

Winning gold was USA in 38.29s. Jamaica battled hard on the final straight but had to settle for third in 38.933s.

Rounding off the finishers were Bahamas (39.42s), Guadeloupe (41.62s) and Turks and Caicos (41.91s), respectively.

This was the only medal TT captured on Sunday.

In the women’s equivalent, TT’s Khalifa St Fort, Mauricia Prieto, Reyare Thomas and Shaniqua Bascombe placed fourth in 43.81s.

USA (42.35s) took gold ahead of Bahamas (43.34s) and Jamaica (43.39s).

In the men’s 200m final, defending champion Greaux was looking for a golden repeat but did not finish the race. Greaux stopped running as soon as he got out of the blocks. No official statement was given.

Thomas did the same in the women’s equivalent while Prieto sprinted to fifth place in 23.49s.