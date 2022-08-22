Tassarama finals on August 27

South Trini Boys Tassa Group

The finals of the National Tassarama competition takes place on August 27 at Fun Splash Water Park, Debe.

Fourteen bands will be competing for the title. They are Charlie Boys Tassa Band, Valley Line Tassa Band, Cross Fire Tassa Band, Big Stars Tassa Band, Rising Tide, Felicity Back Road Boys, South Trini Boys, Shooting Starz, Young Strikers, Dragon Boys Tassa Band, R&B Hot Stars, Fire Boys, Stinger Boys and Stallion Young Stars.

There will also be performances by Chutney Soca Monarch GI Beharry, Anthony Batson, Climaxxx, Khalnayak Academy Dancers and Bethany "Trinity" Lightbourne.

Competition stars at 6 pm. Admission is free.