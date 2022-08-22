Roget: JTUM, scrap dealers condemn illegal acts

Scrap iron worker, Devon Hayde, in an interview on Thursday speaks with media. Like other workers, he too distanced himself from the Trinidad & Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association and blasts the government on the decision to implement a 6-month ban on export to the industry. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

JOINT Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president Ancel Roget has said JTUM joins the Scrap Iron Dealers Association in condemning any illegal action which may have caused Government to ban exports for six months, and any similar action resulting from the ban.

But JTUM equally condemns the Government for the six-month closure and supports the association's call for the industry's immediate reopening.

Addressing a news conference at the OWTU's Paramount Building headquarters in San Fernando on Monday, Roget said association president Allan Ferguson and the majority of the people in the scrap-iron industry are operating within the law.

But he added, "You have some miscreants. That is more on the fringes, and that is more the exception."

Roget declared, "We condemn and join them (Scrap Iron Dealers Association) in condemning any act of sabotage. This is not what we are about. Any act. We condemn any act of sabotage or any unlawful act."

But JTUM does not absolve the Government for its decision to ban scrap-metal exports for six months.

"We equally join with the association to condemn Government's approach with removing food from the mouths of our families and children of members of the association and all who operate in the industry."

Roget cautioned Government about tarnishing or broad-brushing an entire industry "because of your inability to deal with problems."

He accused it of demonising the association and people afffected by the industry who have been protesting against its closure.

Roget criticised the use of police and soldiers to deal with a protest by scrap-iron workers near Claxton Bay last week.

"That is not unlike what they (Government) will do when we have our marches, protests and demonstrations."

He queried whether the police and military were being used to stop the importation of high-powered guns. Roget claimed certain people were involved in this illegal activity.

"The police and army are not sent there. So you take an action that would cause discontent and cause people to protest.

"Then you want to be very repressive and send the police and army. This is a dictatorial state."

Roget questioned whether the police were seriously addressing the theft of copper, cables and other metals.

He claimed the Government gets rid of people who do not agree with it.

"Which is why you...don't have the commissioner (of police) in the name of Gary Griffith, and you have their boy, who is as incompetent as they come."

Roget also claimed this was a reason why the scrap iron industry was closed.

He warned, "Something is coming. Something big is coming. There has to be a rude awakening within the ambit of the law."