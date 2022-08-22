Now Adam Smith Square is in peril

Adam Smith Square - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Can someone explain to me why the Port of Spain officials are so determined to spoil all of our beautiful parks and green spaces?

They have tried their best to destroy the natural beauty of the Queen’s Park Savannah by putting in a paved road, allowing cars to park and erecting unsightly buildings.

A few years ago they cast their greedy eyes on George V Park, but it has survived the onslaught.

Now Adam Smith Square is facing peril.

These parks have been entrusted to the nation by our forefathers to be looked after for our children’s well being and future generations.

Some children grow up in a neighbourhood where there is no grass beneath their feet. With public parks they can feel the joy of running like the wind while flying a kite.

Our elderly who like to sit on a park bench and enjoy nature’s best can do so.

Is the city not unattractive enough with its crumbling sidewalks, pot-holed roads and discarded rubbish that we must now do away with our one gem – green spaces?

Please let good sense prevail and keep our many green spaces as they were meant to be. Beautiful and treasured, for all to enjoy.

JOYCE HENDERSON

via e-mail