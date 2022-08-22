New Zealand complete historic ODI series win over West Indies

West Indies' Yannic Cariah (right) celebrates with Shai Hope the dismissal of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the third ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday. (AP photo)

NEW ZEALAND completed their first-ever One Day International (ODI) series triumph against the West Indies, in the Caribbean, after a comfortable five-wicket win in the third and final match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday.

The West Indies, who were sent in to bat first, posted 301 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with Kyle Mayers scoring 105 off 110 balls and captain Nicholas Pooran smashed 91 off 55 balls. Shai Hope chipped in with a painstaking 51 off 100 deliveries.

Pacer Trent Boult took three wickets for 53 runs and Player of the Series, and fellow left-armer, spinner Mitchell Santner had 2/38.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham had a Man of the Match knock of 69 (75 balls) while Daryl Mitchell's 63 (49 balls), Martin Guptill's 57 (64 balls) and Devon Conway's 56 (63 balls) contributed to New Zealand's response of 307/5 off 47.1 overs.

Fast-medium bowler Jason Holder claimed 2/37 and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah got 2/77 for the hosts.

The West Indies won the first ODI on Wednesday by five wickets but the Black Caps responded with a 50-run victory, under the Duckworth-Lewis method, in the second ODI on Friday.

This series was part of the 2020-2023 ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket World Cup Super League, which serves as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process.

India, who will host the 2023 World Cup, and the top seven sides in the Super League (which runs from July 2020 to May 2023) will automatically qualify, while the other two World Cup spots will be determined at the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The West Indies completed their Super League campaign with 90 points after 24 games and sit in seventh place, but Australia (70 points), Ireland (68), Sri Lanka (62) and South Africa (49) will all be looking to overtake the WI on the standings.