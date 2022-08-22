Legends book place in ICWI table tennis final

Rod Singh, during a match in the ICWI Limited TT Table Tennis Championship League on Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. - SUREASH CHOLAI

LEGENDS TABLE Tennis Club secured a spot in the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Limited Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Champions League final after securing back-to-back wins in round nine and ten at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Sunday.

Legends rallied from behind to beat Smalta Crusaders 5-4 and followed up with a 5-3 triumph over Queen’s Park to affirm a title shot.

In the former, Tyrese Knight sent Legends ahead with 3-0 win over Anthony ‘Sandfly’ Brown. Smalta’s Nkosi Rouse levelled the field with an 3-1 victory over Yuvraaj Dookram.

Knight regained the lead for Legends by defeating Rouse 3-0 but the scores were even once more, as Brown ousted Dookram by the same margin.

Smalta went ahead when Malik Gopaul bettered Legends’ captain Kenneth Parmanand 3-1. Franklyn Seechan evened things for Legends as he beat Chloe Fraser 3-2.

Fraser returned to give Smalta the advantage once more as she conquered Parmanand 3-2. Seechan though, made it four-wins each for both teams when he beat Gopaul 3-0.

The doubles decider saw Knight/Seechan guarantee victory with a 3-0 triumph over Brown/Fraser to seal a 5-4 match win.

Later on, two wins from Knight and one each from Dookram, Rod Singh and Sherdon Pierre saw Legends emerge victorious against Queen’s Park and seal a spot in the final.

Queen’s Park however, also notched an important 5-0 win over North East West (NEW) Table Tennis Club to seal a place in Tuesday’s semi-final.

They meet Arima Table Tennis Club in the semis as the latter also recorded back to back wins on Sunday.

Arima defeated WASA 5-0 in round nine courtesy wins from Jonathan Van Lange, Niran Bissu, Colin Wong and Krystian Sahadeo.

Against Smalta in round ten, Arima were 5-1 victors, again owing to wins from Van Lange, Bissu and Wong.

Tuesday’s semi-final serves off from 6pm. Wednesday’s final gets under way from the same time.