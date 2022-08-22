Finally a number

THE EDITOR: Thanks to the Scrap Iron Dealers Association for finally putting a number on their industry – $260 million.

Now we can understand why the Government wants to appoint a “committee” to approve the export of material.

Anyone wants to guess who will sit on this committee?

Anyone wants to guess how long it will take for new businesses to get these soon-to-be-rare approvals?

Any guess which minister will have overall control?

We watch and wait.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph