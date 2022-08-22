Equal Opportunity Commission hosts Independence competition

Equal Opportunity Commission chairman Ian Roach. File photo -

The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) is hosting an Instagram photo and video competition entitled Real Unity in celebration of TT's 60th Independence anniversary.

A media release said the competition invites members of the public to show what real unity means to them by capturing and submitting photographs or videos showing unity among one or more of the following race, ethnicity, sex/gender, religion, marital status, origin (geographic origin) and disability.

EOC chairman Ian Roach said, “we can’t think of a better way to celebrate our nation’s diamond jubilee than to be reminded and to appreciate the unity that exists in Trinidad and Tobago, especially compared to the egregious relations in other multi-ethnic nations. Of course, there are instances of discrimination, which makes the Equal Opportunity Act relevant, but it is prudent that we celebrate our unity, while we work on promoting human rights for all and encouraging good relations amongst our compatriots.”

The competition has attractive prizes such as a three day, two night trip for two to Tobago to stay the Grafton Beach Resort for the first prize winner in the video category; a two day, one night getaway for two at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre for the first prize winner in the photograph category; all access passes for Five Islands Amusement Park, Water Park and arcade as the second prize in both video and photograph categories; and season passes for MovieTowne. There are seven prizes to be won, the release said.

The EOC will also be using this competition to launch its Instagram page. Manager, corporate communications at the EOC Shelly Dolabaille said, “the goal is to offer very appealing prizes to gather as many entrants as we can and encourage them to invite their friends and families to follow our pages. Remember, most votes win. Also, we recently started doing physical outreach after being unable to do so since the pandemic so we are really excited to launch the Instagram page to support and showcase all of the content we will be producing from going out and interacting with the public.”

To enter the competition:

Simply capture a photo or video that shows real unity amongst our nation. Each entry must show one or more of the following: unity among: race, ethnicity, sex/gender, religion, marital status, origin (geographic origin) or disability

1. DM your photograph or video (max 1 minute) to EOC’s Instagram account: Equal Opportunity Commission TT

2. Follow the EOC’s Instagram page

3. Tag at least three friends in comment section under promotional graphic with hashtag #EOCRealUnity

The photograph and video post with the most likes will be announced as the inners. Participants can only submit one photograph and/ or video. All participants must be following the EOC’s Instagram page.

The competition begins on August 22 and ends on Independence Day (August 31). The voting period is September 1-8.

For further details visit Instagram: Equal Opportunity Commission TT.