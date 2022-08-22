Baby found in cardboard box at San Fernando General Hospital

The area where the baby was found at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday morning. Photo by Laurel V Williams

A newborn baby was found in a cardboard box at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday morning.

A man was heading to the hospital when he saw the box on the ground at around 8.30 am

The child was awake and appeared to be in good health. The baby girl was wrapped in a brown blanket with only her face visible.

Two workers were passing by and the man and another passerby called out to them.

They took the baby inside to be medically examined.