67-year-old man granted bail for larceny

John Thomas. - TTPS

A 67-year-old Santa Cruz man was granted $50,000 bail by Justice of the Peace Ann Rodriguez-Guerra on Friday after he was charged with one count of larceny.

John Thomas, of Short Street, is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate on September 19 to answer to the charge.

A man reported to police that between December 18 and December 22, 2020, he paid a total of $155,000 in cash and cheques to a man towards the purchase of a house in Toco. He claimed the man led him to believe he had the authority and consent to sell the property.

The alleged victim later discovered the man had sold the house to another person and efforts to get a refund were futile.

An investigation was launched into the matter and the accused was arrested on August 17 by Fraud Squad officers.

Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Reuben and Insp Thomas, all of the Fraud Squad.

Thomas was charged by acting Cpl Solozano also of the Fraud Squad on Friday.