Scarborough Fire Station repairs 98% complete

Repairs are almost complete at the Scarborough Fire Station at Bacolet Street. - David Reid

RETIRED Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Tobago, David Thomas, says the physical structure of the Scarborough Fire Station, which was burnt three years ago, is about 98 per cent completed.

But he said an air-conditioned unit is still to be installed along with some painting and electrical work..

“So when all of that is completed and the painting is done, they (firemen) can come home,” Thomas said on Friday.

“If we get the air-condition unit now, in one week everything will be up and operational. if they bring the suppression unit, in less than a week we will get it up

“The plan and the whole layout is already in place. We know exactly where everything is going to be installed and that can happen in one week.”

He said he does not believe the authorities would allow another financial year to close and not make the resources available to complete the work.

On April 14, 2019, fire gutted the upper part of the fire station, which housed the dormitory. After the incident, officers were temporarily relocated at the Crown Point Fire Station.

A year later, in May 2020, they moved into a building in Carnbee, which previously housed the Old Grange Police Station.

Thomas, who officially retired from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service on Wednesday after 39 years of service, told Newsday he was happy to have overseen much of the restorative work at the Bacolet Street station.

He said he intends to visit the station regularly to see the progress of the work.

“I just want to make sure we provide an accommodation for the firefighters that is modern and best suited for their existence there.”

Thomas said the station received a complete overhaul.

The board floor was changed to concrete and tiled. The roof, windows and doors were also changed.

He said additional dormitory space and washroom facilities were created for the women officers and the electrical and plumbing systems were redone. The kitchen was also refurbished.

Thomas said they also created an IT room, cleaners' quarters and an area to welcome guests.

He said they are currently constructing a kit room for the officers.

“So when they come back from their fire calls they would not have to take their kits in the dormitory space but would have them in a secured room, properly vented with extractors so that it would not contaminate other persons in the space.”

Thomas praised the efforts of officers, various government entities and corporate Tobago for helping to rehabilitate the fire station.

“I am retired but because the whole plan was developed and instituted by me, I am even willing to go in at least two days a week to make sure that we on point and that we carry out the balance of work according to what the plan is.

“I will not separate myself because that fire station is in the Tobago space and I cannot be a Tobagonian and not be concerned with the development of Tobago.”

Thomas said when he volunteered for the project, it was not because he was a fire officer.

“It is because I knew somebody needed to take the project that can bring it to fruition.”

Thomas said the Tobago division has also conceptualised a fire safety plan for the THA’s much-touted Scarborough Development Plan.

“We have already designed a plan to fit into that development that will make Scarborough a secured place, a space that observes safety practices, would speak to proper codes and standards in terms of construction, in terms of the preservation of the environment and catering to the marine resources, designed a plan for water supply for fire-fighting.”

He added, “A lot of the water that gives us flooding, we have designed a plan that we could utilise all those things and transform it into a useful product that will eventually serve us and even enhance the tourism product.”

Thomas said although the Tobago division was not initially consulted about plans to enhance the capital city, “We bought into the idea and came up with a plan that fits snugly into the development plan.”

He predicted it would be a win-win not just for the Fire Service and the THA but for Tobago’s tourism sector.

“Therefore, we can seriously impact on the gross domestic product of the country by making our input if they go with our suggestions and our recommendations.”