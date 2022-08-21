'Pompey' murdered on Nelson Street

A 50-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside his Port of Spain home on Saturday night.

He was identified as Jason “Pompey” Purcell.

Police said Purcell was parking his car outside his home at 47-49 Nelson Street, when residents in the area heard gunshots.

They found Purcell in his car with gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services were alerted and police took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 10.20 pm.