Legends dominate in ICWI table tennis league

Niran Bissu in action for Arima Table Tennis Club. - SUREASH CHOLAI

LEGENDS Table Tennis Club are in pole position in the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) Limited Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Champions League tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.

Matches continued on Saturday with Legends having a strong showing.

Tyrese Knight, Franklyn Seechan and Kenneth Parmanand all won two matches each for Legends against Arima Table Tennis Club in round six action. Legends won the series against Arima 6-2.

Knight defeated Jonathan Van Lange 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 and also got past Niran Bissu 11-9, 7-11, 11-3, 11-2.

Seechan eased to an 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 win over Krystian Sahadeo and outlasted Colin Wong 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.

Parmanand, like Seechan, defeated Wong and Sahadeo.

In round seven, Legends beat WASA 6-2 and in round eight, Legends were 5-3 winners over North East West Table Tennis Club. Yuvraaj Dookram and Rod Singh also showed form for Legends.

Legends have won seven of their eight matches and lead the six-team standings.