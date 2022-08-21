Keshorn earns javelin silver at NACAC Champs

Keshorn Walcott - Angelo Marcelle

KESHORN Walcott earned silver in the men’s javelin event at the 2022 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships at Freeport Stadium in Freeport, Bahamas, on Saturday.

Walcott looked closer to his best after performing below par at the 2022 World Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games recently.

Walcott threw 83.94 metres on his second attempt which was enough to finish second. American Curtis Thompson won gold with an 84.23m performance.

TT men’s 400m runner Asa Guevara missed out on a medal finishing fourth in 46.26 seconds.

In the women’s 100m final, Michelle-Lee Ahye ended fifth in 11.23. Jamaican Shericka Jackson won gold in 10.83.

In the women’s 100m heats earlier in the day, Ahye finished second in heat two in 11.18 to book a place in the final. Khalifa St Fort ended fifth in heat two in 11.60 and did not advance.

In the men’s 100m heats, Eric Harrison Jnr and Jerod Elcock failed to progress past the heats.

Harrison was third in heat one in 10.52 and Elcock was fifth in heat two in 10.55.

On Friday night, shot putter Akeem Stewart ended eighth in the nine-man field with a 17.96m effort and in the women’s discus Lalenii Grant was seventh and last after throwing 43.97m.

In the women’s 200m heats, Mauricia Prieto and Reyare Thomas both qualified for Sunday’s final.

Prieto was third in heat one in 23.48 and Thomas finished third in heat two in 24.00.

In the men’s 200m heats, Kyle Greaux was second in heat two in 20.68 and qualified for Sunday’s final.