Central farmers protest outside agri forum

MP for Couva North Ravi Ratiram and Couva farmers protest outside of the agri investment forum and expo at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 19. - Photo courtesy Ravi Ratiram

UNC MP Ravi Ratiram led a group of farmers protesting against government's failure to settle issues affecting the industry at the Queen's Park Savannah, in Port of Spain on Friday.

Ratiram, along UNC constituency co-ordinator for Diego Martin West Marsha Walker said the protest on the outskirts of the agri investment forum and expo was to highlight the issues farmers face, the high price of food and environmental issues.

Ratiram urged all farmers to reach out to him when they need representation. He said he met with farmers of Union Village and Exchange Village, Couva on Thursday and ]recommendations were made to the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry to have the water courses in the area cleaned to prevent flooding of their fields.

"The water courses are overgrown with bushes and with the slightest of rain, the entire area where we have thousands of farmers in Central Trinidad are being flooded out."

He also added that given these problems, high prices will continue to plague the country leaving people to starve and threaten the livelihoods of those who already cannot afford food.

He called on the Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein to have compassion for people in TT. Walker said the government's participation at agricultural forum and expo was not representation.

"Our leaders need to put on boots and sneakers and come on the ground. This thing where they're sitting in their offices and making phone calls has to stop and citizens need to demand better."